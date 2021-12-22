NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.00.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CLSA lowered their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,836,000 after buying an additional 1,096,916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 28.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after buying an additional 4,924,243 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,192,000 after buying an additional 170,678 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 16.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,556,000 after buying an additional 887,504 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 30.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,669,000 after buying an additional 1,275,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.60. The stock had a trading volume of 60,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,146. NetEase has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.77.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.25%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

