Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,336. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,095,218 shares of company stock valued at $852,801,640. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.