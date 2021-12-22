Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.24. 10,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,224. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.46 and a fifty-two week high of $112.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.05 and its 200-day moving average is $106.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.