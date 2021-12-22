Burleson & Company LLC Purchases 17,330 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,446. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $82.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.