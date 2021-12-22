IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.18

Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.18 and traded as low as $5.52. IRIDEX shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 65,388 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $88.98 million, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 13.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

