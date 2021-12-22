Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 5,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 359,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BNR shares. Cowen started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of -1.86.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,792,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,204,000 after purchasing an additional 329,730 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,637,000 after purchasing an additional 304,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 103,921 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 152,767 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 157,922 shares during the period. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

