Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 166,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,597,500 shares.The stock last traded at $29.23 and had previously closed at $29.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,727 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,479.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,304,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,809 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,956 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

