Ninety One UK Ltd Has $944.33 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,750,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 117,194 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 2.4% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $944,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 577.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock opened at $621.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.69 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $628.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $562.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.