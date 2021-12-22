Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.04. 23,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,862,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $133.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.