Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 233 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $77,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $311,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 29.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in BlackRock by 176.4% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLK opened at $910.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $924.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $899.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $977.71.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

