iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. 2,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,970. iCAD has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $176.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.08.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $105,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $159,761 and have sold 38,750 shares valued at $376,625. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,730 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth $3,440,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 222,635 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth $1,604,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth $1,568,000. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

