Valor Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.38 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $22.12 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Valor Token has traded up 91.5% against the US dollar. One Valor Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00041669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Valor Token is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

