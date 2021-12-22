New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $303.63 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,148 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $303,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

GS traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.24. 18,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.80 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

