Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

