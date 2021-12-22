$1.88 EPS Expected for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 235.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $9.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBU shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBU. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBU stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.46. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.