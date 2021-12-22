EQT (NYSE:EQT) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Financial Survey

EQT (NYSE:EQT) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EQT and W&T Offshore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $3.06 billion 2.71 -$967.17 million ($8.82) -2.49 W&T Offshore $346.63 million 1.37 $37.79 million ($0.70) -4.77

W&T Offshore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EQT. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT -28.97% 1.60% 0.72% W&T Offshore -20.39% -4.76% 1.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.0% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

EQT has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EQT and W&T Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 0 0 14 0 3.00 W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00

EQT currently has a consensus target price of $28.45, indicating a potential upside of 29.52%. W&T Offshore has a consensus target price of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 85.63%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than EQT.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats EQT on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

