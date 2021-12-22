Traders Purchase Large Volume of SM Energy Call Options (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,998 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 425% compared to the average volume of 1,333 call options.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

SM stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.64. 35,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,728. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 5.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.41%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.