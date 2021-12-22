Red Cat Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,776 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,945% compared to the typical daily volume of 527 call options.

Shares of RCAT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. 781,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,551. The stock has a market cap of $120.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.49. Red Cat has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 246.41% and a negative return on equity of 52.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCAT. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.