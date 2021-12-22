Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 215 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 46.5% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 10.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.6% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $390.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.50 and a 200-day moving average of $346.37. The stock has a market cap of $407.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

