Ninety One UK Ltd Has $130.85 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 229,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $130,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in Lam Research by 66.4% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.1% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.17.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $683.07 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $465.50 and a 1-year high of $719.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $627.08 and a 200-day moving average of $615.70. The firm has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.