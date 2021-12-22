Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $18.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,384.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,351.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,297.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,745.50.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.