Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $136.27 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,954 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $136,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 240,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $885,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,926. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.12 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average is $116.76.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

