iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $465.37. 59,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,445. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $462.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $366.16 and a one year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

