Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $259.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will announce sales of $259.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.50 million to $260.48 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $238.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

PBH traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $61.65. 1,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,567. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $63.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 43,856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after buying an additional 1,251,079 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110,169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.