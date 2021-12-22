Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.04 Million

Brokerages expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to post $70.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.41 million to $71.50 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $66.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $276.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.03 million to $278.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $296.33 million, with estimates ranging from $292.81 million to $299.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $35,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,818 shares of company stock valued at $536,403. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPSI traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. 296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,861. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The company has a market cap of $419.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

