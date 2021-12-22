Bintex Futures (BNTX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $224,707.00

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001064 BTC on exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $52,418.16 and approximately $224,707.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,974.00 or 0.08128970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,893.53 or 1.00013550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00073559 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

