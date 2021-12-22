Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Brokerages expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to post $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEE shares. Raymond James started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NYSE SEE traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $64.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,265. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

