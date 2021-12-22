Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALLK. Cowen lowered Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.79.

ALLK traded down $74.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.46. 1,360,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,765. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $513.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.07.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,614,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,262,000 after buying an additional 52,126 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Allakos by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,818,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after acquiring an additional 120,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allakos by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,001,000 after acquiring an additional 105,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allakos by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after acquiring an additional 130,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allakos by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,433,000 after purchasing an additional 225,146 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

