Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.