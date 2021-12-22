Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,380 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,567. The company has a market capitalization of $346.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

