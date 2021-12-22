Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 3,428 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,416,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,617,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 525,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 29,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $276.52. 3,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,975. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.51 and a 200-day moving average of $286.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $255.23 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.