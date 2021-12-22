Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $305.29

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.29 ($4.03) and traded as high as GBX 307.40 ($4.06). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 307.20 ($4.06), with a volume of 538,373 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on GRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.89) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Grainger from GBX 375 ($4.95) to GBX 390 ($5.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.89) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.89) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.72).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 19.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 308.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 305.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a GBX 3.32 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.83. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £296.64 ($391.91).

Grainger Company Profile (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

