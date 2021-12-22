MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.07

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$63.07 and traded as low as C$55.35. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$56.64, with a volume of 47,239 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTY. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of MTY Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$72.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 8th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$150.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.7900002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

