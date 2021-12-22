Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Shares Up 5.6%

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.78. 1,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 216,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Several brokerages have commented on AIP. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Arteris Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

