Saybrook Capital NC Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Saybrook Capital NC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 2.2% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after buying an additional 357,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,447,000 after purchasing an additional 443,974 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,310,000 after purchasing an additional 273,007 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.91. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

