Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $215,446,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,931,000 after acquiring an additional 296,428 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.14. 29,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,589. The firm has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.80 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

