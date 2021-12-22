Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post sales of $5.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.97 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $19.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $21.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

THC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.41.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $5,694,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,576,000 after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $8,260,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THC traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,975. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.55.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

