$0.38 EPS Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Clarus posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clarus.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLAR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Clarus in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 2,905.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. 705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

