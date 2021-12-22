Kalata Price Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (KALA)

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, Kalata has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kalata has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $134,178.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kalata alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,974.00 or 0.08128970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,893.53 or 1.00013550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00073559 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Kalata Coin Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using US dollars.

