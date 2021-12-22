Zacks: Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Post $1.89 EPS

Analysts predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.97. Apple posted earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,078,453. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

