ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) traded up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $299.51 and last traded at $299.16. 5,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 627,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.17.

Get ICON Public alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 393.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter worth about $210,000.

ICON Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.