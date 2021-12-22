Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) released its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ MU opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,035 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.16.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

