SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 113,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,825,940 shares.The stock last traded at $35.97 and had previously closed at $35.74.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

