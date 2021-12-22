Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Shares Up 5.4%

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.92. 103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 231,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIAN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price target on the stock. VTB Capital started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Renaissance Capital started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

About Cian (NYSE:CIAN)

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

