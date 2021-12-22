Rightmove (LON:RMV) Hits New 1-Year High at $784.00

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 784 ($10.36) and last traded at GBX 784 ($10.36), with a volume of 1140091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 764 ($10.09).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.33) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.57) to GBX 753 ($9.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 626.86 ($8.28).

Get Rightmove alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 724.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 696.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of £6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 44.55.

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.22), for a total transaction of £2,140,563.58 ($2,828,066.56).

Rightmove Company Profile (LON:RMV)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.