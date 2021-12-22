Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Down 4.4%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.07. Approximately 1,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 307,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,537,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,691,000 after purchasing an additional 779,336 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,967,000 after purchasing an additional 655,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,130,000 after purchasing an additional 512,411 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,434,000.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

