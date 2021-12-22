Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 30.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 1.2% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $8,587,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 19.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.10.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $237.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $237.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

