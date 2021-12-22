Burleson & Company LLC Has $228,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Burleson & Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,046 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,077,868 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $657,866,000 after acquiring an additional 58,351 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 243.7% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 739 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Netflix by 11.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 24.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $199,157,000 after purchasing an additional 64,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

Netflix stock traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $609.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,739. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $645.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.44. The company has a market cap of $269.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

