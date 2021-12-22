NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Reaches $0.20

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,089.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $446.22 or 0.00909000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00257223 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014070 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000891 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011098 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00026308 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003150 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

