Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $897.04 Million

Brokerages expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to post sales of $897.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $903.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $894.00 million. Nielsen reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 915.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nielsen by 4.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 486,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 160.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 14.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,277,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,261,000 after buying an additional 159,893 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,348. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.01%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

